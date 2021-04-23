Bollywood composer Shravan Rathod dies of Covid-19 complications

Adsense 300×250

Veteran Indian Music composer died of Covid-related complications Thursday night at Mumbai’s SL Raheja hospital. He was 66.

According to the media reports, the composer tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Mumbai’s Raheja hospital four days back. He was in a critical condition over the last couple of days.

The news of Shravan Rathod’s deathleft the whole of Bollywood in complete shock and the artist has been giving condolence to his family, Music industry lost a great composer of the ’90s.

Earlier, his music partner Nadeem made an appeal to fans over social media, asking them to pray for his recovery.

Shravan Rathod’s son confirmed the news of his death and asked people to pray for his Father’s peace.