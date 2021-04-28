Adsense 970×250

COVID-19: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 02:24 pm
Akshay Kumar
As India continues to battle against the deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have donated 100 oxygen concentrators.

Twinkle made the announcement on her Instagram account. Twinkle requested others to contribute in whatever way they can to help people who are fighting COVID-19.

In the caption she wrote:

I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

It should be noted that India’s toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, the country’s deadliest day, as shortages of oxygen, medical supplies, and hospital staff compounded a record number of new infections.

The second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums and fuelling an increasingly urgent international response.

