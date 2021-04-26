Adsense 970×250

Dangal Star Fatima Sana Shares She Was Punched By A Man Once

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 09:48 pm
Fatima Sana
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, a rising star in the Bollywood film industry, shared an incident of her life and spoke about the time when a man punched her after she slapped him.

According to media reports, Fatima Sana Shaikh narrated the incident saying,

“Main raste mein jaa rahi thi gym ke baad. Ek ladka aaya aur wo ghoor raha tha. Toh maine bola, ‘Kya ghoor raha hai?’ He said ‘Ghoorunga, meri marzi.’ Maine kaha ‘Maar khaana hai?’ He said ‘Maar’.

“I slapped him, he punched me. I blacked out. Of course, I called my father first and informed him about the incident. He came with two-three other men. You know how fathers are. That man ran into a street. My father, my brother, and their friends went all, ‘kaun tha jo meri beti ko haath lagaya?”

The upcoming Bollywood actress started her career with the famous Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan in the movie ‘Dangal’. She is one of the showbiz personalities who soon made her mark in the film world and excelled along with winning several awards.

The movie Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released in 2016 and its story revolves around wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two wrestler daughters who try to win the Commonwealth Games despite all the traditions and restrictions placed by society.

Aamir Khan’s co-stars included Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim and Sanya Malhotra.

