Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share cute chemistry and they keep sharing adorable moments on social media. They are the inspiration for their fans.

Recently, the Ramleela actor shared an advertising post on Instagram. He wrote the caption, “What possibilities do you see? I only see possibilities. To defy definition. To transcend genres and empower a new generation to see their own possibilities and write their own stories.”

Several people replied in comments, but Deepika just stole the show.

She commented, “The possibility of you getting a whack tonight if you don’t make it for dinner on time!”