Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are just Friends?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are best friends according to them but the rumours were spread that they were dating, they haven’t confirmed it publicly if they are a thing or they are just friends.

Recently they both decided to have a holiday in the Maldives! Where Ranbir and Alia butt has gone, the Maldives the dream country where Bollywood stars go to enjoy their holidays.

Disha and Tiger spotted at the airport while holding hands Disha was in jeans and a white shirt with her shrug on while Tiger Shroff was in denim jeans and shirt.

Disha Patani recent Instagram stories.