Abhishek Bachchan, son of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed the darkest secret of his life which has shocked the world.

During an interview, the Guru actor told that he had to quit his college just to help his father during a financial crisis.

“Well, truth be told, I left university — I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL,” Abhishek told during an interview.

He further added,

“I don’t think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company.”

During the same interview, the Bluff Master actor recalled a heart-wrenching incident when his father used to go to Yash Chopra’s house to get some work, but nothing came up.

“Look, I don’t have a job, nobody is giving me work anymore, my movies aren’t working, and I’ve come to ask you to please give me a film to work in”, Amitabh said to Yash Chopra.

Later, his luck shined and he was offered the role in blockbuster movie Mohabbatein and was offered to host Kaun Banega Crorepati. Both were the biggest hits of the time and the rest is history.