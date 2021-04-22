Adsense 970×250

Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Web Desk

22nd Apr, 2021. 12:01 pm
Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on account of Earth day along with her pictures showcasing her love for nature.

With her pensive note, the Thalaivi star posted throwback images of planting saplings, enjoying the snow, and more.

In her tweet she wrote:

Whether we eat, wear or build,every thing we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay

