Famous Bollywood Singer On Ventilator Due To COVID-19

Bollywood superhero singer Shravan Rathod has been admitted to a hospital and is on ventilator support after being hospitalized due to coronavirus.

Shravan Rathod has composed several superhit songs for blockbuster movies including ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Saajan’, ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi’, ‘Sadak’, and ‘Deewana’.

According to reports, Shravan Rathod was diagnosed with a deadly virus after which his condition got critical, and was put on ventilator support.

His son also confirmed his father’s critical condition and said he is being treated at a Mumbai hospital.

Earlier, the family of famous Bollywood star Rahul Roy of the 1990s has been infected with the global epidemic coronavirus. In this regard, Rahul Roy confirmed the news saying that his corona test has come positive.

He added that his sister Priyanka Roy and brother-in-law Romeer Sen have also contracted the virus.