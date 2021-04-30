Adsense 970×250

Female Comedian Sugandha Mishra’s Wedding Photos Make Rounds On Internet

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 11:24 pm
Sugandha Mishra
Sugandha Mishra and actor Sanket Bhosle, who gained fame from India’s popular comedy show, have tied the knot.

According to the Indian news agency, the two actors got married in the Indian city of Jalandhar, which was attended by their close friends.

The wedding photo of the actors also went viral on social media and many celebrities and fans continue to congratulate both of them on their marriage.

Corona SOPs were also followed at the wedding and guests were tested before attending the ceremony.

On the other hand, Sanket Bhosle is also a doctor by profession.

Comedian and actress Sugandha Mishra appeared in the first season of Kapil Sharma’s show and played various roles including the teacher.

While Sanket Bhosle was also seen imitating Sanjay Dutt and other actors in a few episodes of the show.

Take a look at the photos!

