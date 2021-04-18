Adsense 970×250

For What Reason Hina Khan’s Fan Is Threatening Her?

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 07:46 pm
Hina Khan
Actress Hina Khan has started receiving interesting threats from fans for her flawless beauty.

According to the details, Hina Khan used the photos and video sharing app Instagram to have a question and answer session with her fans.

During the session, one of her fans threatened her to file a case against her beauty.

In her message, the fan accused Hina Khan of plotting to kill everyone with her beauty.

Upon receiving the threat from the fan, actress Hina Khan gave a witty reply,

“Please do it”

Earlier, TV actress Hina Khan took to Instagram and appreciated the courage of Swapnil Shinde to finally accept the way she is.

She wrote, “You choose to do what others forgo because of societal norms and I have witnessed it the way you have warmly included me on basis of my ability not the means to show it. I may not know you personally but I know you enough to say one thing. What you did takes more than grit, it takes more than courage and it takes more than self-awareness. it is the byproduct of the power of your soul. Your beautiful soul … and that’s what I see whenever I look at you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

