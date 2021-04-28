Gauahar Khan channels Ramadan 2021 vibes in latest pictures

Adsense 300×250

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with pictures from her latest photoshoot where she channelled Ramadan 2021 vibes.

The actor was seen in a kurti set consisting of an A-line sky colour kurti featuring a U-shaped neck. The ensemble was paired with straight cut pants which had a scalloped lace-like detailing.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared a slew of pictures featuring her in her glam avatar in the English blue chanderi kurta set. The kurta came with gota and button detail and was teamed with a pair of white palazzo pants that sported beautiful scallop-cut.

Gauahar completed her attire with a printed floral dupatta that sported gota work across the scalloped border and small butis all over and a pair of bespoke handcrafted Punjabi juttis from Natty Feet By Manik Pandhi.

Pulling back her sleek hair into a neat braid, the actor accessorized her look with a pair of delicate earrings, a statement neckpiece and finger rings.

She shared the pictures with the caption, “#ramadan2021 what’s ur fave shade of blue ???? I love this sky blue, but my fave is royal blue …..”