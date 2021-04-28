Adsense 970×250

Gauahar Khan channels Ramadan 2021 vibes in latest pictures

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021.
Gauahar Khan Glammed up in Ramadan in her Blue chanderi kurta set
Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with pictures from her latest photoshoot where she channelled Ramadan 2021 vibes.

The actor was seen in a kurti set consisting of an A-line sky colour kurti featuring a U-shaped neck. The ensemble was paired with straight cut pants which had a scalloped lace-like detailing.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared a slew of pictures featuring her in her glam avatar in the English blue chanderi kurta set. The kurta came with gota and button detail and was teamed with a pair of white palazzo pants that sported beautiful scallop-cut.

Gauahar completed her attire with a printed floral dupatta that sported gota work across the scalloped border and small butis all over and a pair of bespoke handcrafted Punjabi juttis from Natty Feet By Manik Pandhi.

Pulling back her sleek hair into a neat braid, the actor accessorized her look with a pair of delicate earrings, a statement neckpiece and finger rings.

She shared the pictures with the caption, “#ramadan2021 what’s ur fave shade of blue ???? I love this sky blue, but my fave is royal blue …..”

 

