Adsense 970×250

Hina Khan’s Father passes away due to cardiac arrest

Hina Khan’s Father passed away due to cardiac arrest,

Web DeskWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:59 am
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

Hina Khan was known as a Bollywood actress who got fame from ‘’Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai’’. Her father died on 20 April due to some arresting situation.

Hina Khan always shares her father’s pictures and videos on her Twitter and Insta account where she shows how much cute bonding they had but the death of her father brought her to a sorrowful state.

Hina Khan is going through a hard phase and she’s trying to overcome but as we all know that she was close to her father so for her it seems really hard to overcome this early when her father died.

She hurried to Mumbai again and the hours to Mumbai were painful.

The news of her father’s death was spreading wildly on social media and everyone was consoling Khan and her family. The close family and friends were shocked as well because of the sudden death of her father.

Hina was working with Shaheer sheikh and was in Kashmir valley when the incident happened.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

6 hours ago
Salman Khan’s Radhe to be released on Eid

Salman Khan is releasing a new film ‘Radhe’ on this Eid 13...
6 hours ago
Sushmita Sen looks gorgeous in embroidered saree

Sushmita Sen the gorgeous and stunning Bollywood actress defines what real beauty...
Kriti Sanon
7 hours ago
Kriti Sanon slays her new look, see photo

Kriti Sanon Bollywood's gorgeous super star spotted at the airport after coming...
7 hours ago
Arshi Khan got a kiss on her hand by a fan without a consent

Today at the airport Arshi Khan got a kiss on her hand...
7 hours ago
Aishwarya And Abhishek Celebrated their Virtual Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed some glimpse of her and Abhishek’s virtual wedding...
priyanka chopra
8 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra urges everyone to to stay home amid COVID-19 situation

Priyanka Chopra took to web-based media to share her musings over the...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....