Hina Khan’s Father passed away due to cardiac arrest,

Hina Khan was known as a Bollywood actress who got fame from ‘’Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai’’. Her father died on 20 April due to some arresting situation.

Hina Khan always shares her father’s pictures and videos on her Twitter and Insta account where she shows how much cute bonding they had but the death of her father brought her to a sorrowful state.

Hina Khan is going through a hard phase and she’s trying to overcome but as we all know that she was close to her father so for her it seems really hard to overcome this early when her father died.

She hurried to Mumbai again and the hours to Mumbai were painful.

The news of her father’s death was spreading wildly on social media and everyone was consoling Khan and her family. The close family and friends were shocked as well because of the sudden death of her father.

Hina was working with Shaheer sheikh and was in Kashmir valley when the incident happened.