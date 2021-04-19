Adsense 970×250

I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga at my wedding, Sugandha Mishra

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 01:59 pm
Sugandha Mishra
Sugandha Mishra, a female comedian star who recently got engaged to India’s most popular comedian Dr. Sanket Bhosale, has said that she has always wanted her wedding to be grand and wear a 10kg lehenga on her wedding day but the coronavirus ruined everything.

According to Indian media reports, The Kapil Sharma Show‘s female comedian star Sugandha Mishra said in an interview that she will tie the knot with Sanket Bhosle on April 26 this month.

“I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening in the presence of just 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga,”said Sugandha Mishra.

“I am still in Mumbai and my family has started pulling my leg if I am coming with the dulha and baraatis (laughs). I will be leaving in a day or two. I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later. Everyday I get a shocker,” she added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is popular not only in India but also across the border in Pakistan and worldwide.

Wasim Akram along with his wife Shaniera Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan and Shoaib Malik along with his wife Sania Mirza, Momal Sheikh and other prominent personalities have been invited as guests in this show so far.

