Ileana D’Cruz talks about the psychological impact of body-shaming

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 07:41 pm
Ileana D'Cruz body-shaming
In a recent interview, leading Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz spoke about her childhood and how she has been criticized and body-shamed for her physical features all her life.

The 33-year-old actress spoke of how all the criticism impacted her mentally.

The actress said, “I remember those days like it was yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments. And people are passing comments about your body and saying, ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ And I am like, ‘What do you mean?’ You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying.”

She added that those memories are like deep scars because she has been carrying them for so many years. “It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it’s something I tell myself every single day.”

The actress further spoke about how she also receives hateful comments on social media regarding her body.

“The only thing that’s in your control is you and how you think about yourself. So I would constantly just tell people your opinion about yourself is what matters the most. The hell with the world, the hell with what they think. Only your opinion matters. You are someone who is going to live with your body. There are days when I am like, ‘I don’t like this. Is my stomach too bloated?’ But now I am like, ‘No it’s fine, there’s a uterus in there so it’s fine. It’s alright. It’s not gonna be flat,” she additionally said.

