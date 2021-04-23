Adsense 300×250

Famous Indian TV actor Mohit Raina has also become the prey of the deadly coronaviurs and has been hospitalized.

The Mahadev actor informed his fans and followers on Friday via Instagram and posted a photo with a drip on his hand.

He wrote,

“As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically.I would request all of yo to stay safe and pray for humanity.”

He went on to write,

“After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month . Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side.”