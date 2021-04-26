Adsense 300×250

Indian Muslim Actress Hina Khan details how she manages her work with Ramadan routine and how she takes out time for her daily prayers.

Hina Khan says ‘she can pray with gestures as well as it is allowed in Islam’.

“We Muslims don’t need a specific place to pray. It is all about our convenience,” she added.

Earlier, the father of the Hacked starlet died on 20 April due to cardiac arrest.

Hina Khan is going through a hard phase and she’s trying to overcome but as we all know that she was close to her father so for her it seems really hard to overcome this early.

She used to share the lovely bond with her father quite often on her social media.

The news of her father’s death began to circulate online and several fellow celebs consoled his sad demise.

The close family and friends were shocked to hear about his sudden death.