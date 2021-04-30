Adsense 970×250

India’s “Shooter Dadi” Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 10:39 pm
Shooter Dadi
Chandro Tomar, popularly known as Shooter Dadi in India, also died at the age of 89 due to the deadly coronavirus.

According to a foreign news agency, the shooter dadi died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Shooter Dadi was recently tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut ever since.

The shoo participated in many national and state-level shooting competitions in her old age and won medals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

On the other hand, a film has also been made in Bollywood on the shooter dadi in which Tapsi and Bhoomi Pednikar played the lead roles.

Indian actresses Kangana Ranaut, Tapsi, and Bhoomi Pednikar have expressed grief over the death of shooter dadi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

