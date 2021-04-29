“Irrfan Khan could not pretend” Says Sutapa

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who left this world a year ago, today is his death anniversary and his wife and son shared some memorable journey via their social accounts

Sutapa mentioned in a recent chat, the actor complimented a make-up artist on the beauty but forgot to compliment the actress. She mentioned that Irrfan could not pretend

Bollywood Actor who died a year ago, Irrfan Khan passed away 29 April, he was battling cancer and survived two years since he got the news of him having cancer, After a few months of Irrfan’s death, Babil started to deal with grief in his own way and started sharing memorable pictures,

In an interview with Film Companion, Supata mentioned Irrfan had a hard time pretending and lying about what he did not believe in. He could not industry parties because he was not capable of fake comments.

Sutapa said “He did not pretend. He did not say it till he meant it. You know in our industry how much we have to pretend. That’s why he avoided all the parties and going socially… Because he couldn’t do that. He couldn’t (make) small talk. He couldn’t say, ‘Oh wow, what a film’, when he didn’t mean it from inside.”

Babil laughed at his Mother’s complement. It’s been a year since Sutapa has spoken about him