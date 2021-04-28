‘It’s difficult to figure out a life without him,’ says Irrfan Khan’s wife

Adsense 300×250

The wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, eminent writer Sutapa Sikdar in her recent interview opended up about how she is struggling without her husband.

Sutapa Sikdar recalled about the time she went to attend a family wedding in Rajasthan recently and cried there for almost a week inconsolably.

Sutapa mentioned that the place in Rajasthan still holds that connection with Irrfan.

Sutapa said that she gets ‘hints of him being around, adding that, ‘And when I went there, I just cried and cried. I cried uncontrollably for days… for seven-eight days. 24/7 I cried. I’m not sure why… One, I think, my children were not there with me, I had gone alone – I didn’t have to be strong. And secondly, I don’t know what happened, maybe it’s the place and he was there since it’s Rajasthan. I think it still holds that connection and it’s very strange, you know, I do get hints of him being around.

She said:

‘I think I tried to be too strong, you know. I pretended to be too strong and I took to family responsibilities and duties and everything else. Too early, too strong. My intellect comes in front of my emotional thing. Your mind is always controlling your emotions. I don’t talk to people (about such topics) because I find it so embarrassing to cry in front of people, you know. So probably that’s why I didn’t cry as much as I should have. I don’t know. Probably it’s all bottled inside.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after battling cancer for over two years.