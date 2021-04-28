Adsense 970×250

‘It’s difficult to figure out a life without him,’ says Irrfan Khan’s wife

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 02:51 pm
Adsense 300×600
Irrfan Khan
Adsense 300×250

The wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, eminent writer Sutapa Sikdar in her recent interview opended up about how she is struggling without her husband.

Sutapa Sikdar recalled about the time she went to attend a family wedding in Rajasthan recently and cried there for almost a week inconsolably.

Sutapa mentioned that the place in Rajasthan still holds that connection with Irrfan.

Sutapa said that she gets ‘hints of him being around, adding that, ‘And when I went there, I just cried and cried. I cried uncontrollably for days… for seven-eight days. 24/7 I cried. I’m not sure why… One, I think, my children were not there with me, I had gone alone – I didn’t have to be strong. And secondly, I don’t know what happened, maybe it’s the place and he was there since it’s Rajasthan. I think it still holds that connection and it’s very strange, you know, I do get hints of him being around.

She said:

‘I think I tried to be too strong, you know. I pretended to be too strong and I took to family responsibilities and duties and everything else. Too early, too strong. My intellect comes in front of my emotional thing. Your mind is always controlling your emotions. I don’t talk to people (about such topics) because I find it so embarrassing to cry in front of people, you know. So probably that’s why I didn’t cry as much as I should have. I don’t know. Probably it’s all bottled inside.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after battling cancer for over two years.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Gauahar Khan Glammed up in Ramadan in her Blue chanderi kurta set
21 mins ago
Gauahar Khan channels Ramadan 2021 vibes in latest pictures

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with pictures from...
Katrina Kaif
40 mins ago
Katrina Kaif spreads awareness about wearing double mask

Amid the surge in the novel coronavirus cases in India, Bollywood Actress...
Disha has dropped a behind-the-scenes video
58 mins ago
Disha Patani drops a BTS video of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe’s song – Seeti Maar

On Monday, Salman Khan and Disha Patani released Radhe’s first song, Seeti...
Akshay Kumar
2 hours ago
COVID-19: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators

As India continues to battle against the deadly second wave of the...
Ajay Devgan
2 hours ago
Ajay Devgan donates hefty amount to set up a 20-bed Covid ICU

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan has stepped out to assist the front line...
Arjun Allu
3 hours ago
Allu Arjun tests COVID-19 positive, in home quarantine

Famous Indian actor Allu Arjun has isolated himself after testing positive for...

Recent News

Muhammad Rizwan
14 mins ago
Mohammad Rizwan makes his first entry in top 10 ICC T20I Player Rankings

Pakistan Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan made his first entry in the top...
Gauahar Khan Glammed up in Ramadan in her Blue chanderi kurta set
21 mins ago
Gauahar Khan channels Ramadan 2021 vibes in latest pictures

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with pictures from...
26 mins ago
Prince Harry’s cheeky remark to Prince William over Kate Middleton proposal

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex is thought to have encouraged Prince William...
33 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary this Thursday

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their tenth anniversary on Thursday. But...