Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has encouraged her fans to perform simple breathwork exercises, also called pranayam in Yoga, during these difficult times of novel coronavirus.

In her Instagram post, Jacqueline shared a glimpse of her evening fitness routine.

The picture featured the actress sitting in a meditative pose on a padded sofa chair and following the instructions of her physical trainer through a video call.

Breathwork (pranayams) are important especially now for our physical and mental well being praying for everyone during these difficult times.. link in my bio for Yoga and Meditation classes online #truconnectapp stay safe everyone

As per reports, Jacqueline has a busy schedule in the months ahead.

She will be seen in the films “Bhoot Police”, “Bachchan Pandey”, and “Ram Setu”.