Jahnvi Kapoor Treats Fans With Stunning Sun-kissed Snaps

22nd Apr, 2021. 11:32 pm
Jahnvi Kapoor In Goa
Bollywood’s emerging star Janhvi Kapoor is spending quality time in Goa with her friends. She always glams up the internet with her beautiful pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Legendary Sri Devi’s daughter shared a series of pictures in which she is seen making most of the golden hour.

The actress treats fans with her stunning sunkissed pictures. She chose her hair to tied properly in a braid which actually caught the attention of netizens.

Janhvi complimented her look with a nude shimmer lipstick.

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in her next film Good Luck Jerry.

She has also finished the shooting of her film that was shot completely in Punjab. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. The release date is also not announced till now.

