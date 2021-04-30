John Abraham Hands Over His Social Media Handles To NGOs

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood actor John Abraham has handed over his social media accounts to NGOs to help victims in Corona’s worst situation.

The situation in India is deteriorating due to the coronavirus, while Bollywood personalities have also come to the rescue. Almost every actor is involved in helping the victims in one way or another.

He wrote in his social media post that,

“Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handle will be exclusive to help connect those affected with the resources they require.”

He went on to write,

“It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis.”

In the end, the Dhoom actor requested people to stay indoor so that they can protect themselves and others from the deadly virus.