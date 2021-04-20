Adsense 970×250

Kajol pens a loving message for daughter Nysa on her birthday

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 04:19 pm
Adsense 300×600
Kajol Nysa
Adsense 300×250

Bollywood’s most popular actress Kajol said that she was very nervous at the birth of her daughter and that time was a big test of her life for the actress.

Kajol shared a memorable photo of her daughter’s childhood with her on Instagram on her daughter Nysa‘s birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The Bollywood actress captioned the rare photo with an emotional and loving caption which read, “I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least.”

“Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them,” she further wrote.

“And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours”, she added.

Addressing her daughter, she said, “U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! ❤️ happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good😉”

Kajol married Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. They have two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. After the birth of her daughter in 2003, Kajol appeared in several films, including ‘Fanaa’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘My Name Is Khan’ and many more.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Kishore Nandlaskar
2 hours ago
Legendary Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar, known for his role in Singham in 2010,...
Sameera Reddy
12 hours ago
Sameera Reddy and her family test positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, her husband and two children have been infected...
Prachi Desai
13 hours ago
Actress Prachi Desai expresses her opinion on Bollywood filmmakers

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai said that she was dropped from being casted...
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone warns Ranveer Singh with a ‘whacking’ if he doesn’t come on time

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share cute chemistry and they keep sharing...
Alia Ranbir
1 day ago
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Left For Maldives Together

Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have left for the Maldives...
Shravan Rathod
1 day ago
Famous Bollywood Singer On Ventilator Due To COVID-19

Bollywood superhero singer Shravan Rathod has been admitted to a hospital and...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
23 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
1 hour ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...