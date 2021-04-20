Kajol pens a loving message for daughter Nysa on her birthday

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood’s most popular actress Kajol said that she was very nervous at the birth of her daughter and that time was a big test of her life for the actress.

Kajol shared a memorable photo of her daughter’s childhood with her on Instagram on her daughter Nysa‘s birthday.

The Bollywood actress captioned the rare photo with an emotional and loving caption which read, “I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least.”

“Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them,” she further wrote.

“And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours”, she added.

Addressing her daughter, she said, “U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! ❤️ happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good😉”

Kajol married Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. They have two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. After the birth of her daughter in 2003, Kajol appeared in several films, including ‘Fanaa’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘My Name Is Khan’ and many more.