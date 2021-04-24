Kangana Ranaut commends Pakistan for worrying about its neighbours

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood’s acclaimed actress Kangana Ranaut, who usually lands into hot waters after her controversial remarks and issues with other celebs, is overwhelmed after witnessing Pakistan’s support for India during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

#PakistanStandsWithIndia is trending top on Twitter in Pakistan. Celebrities from both neighbouring countries including Kangana Ranaut express gratitude for the love shared and support shown by Pakistan to India in this time of severe crisis.

The Queen actress took to Twitter and wrote, “Seeing the Twitter trend with almost 52,000 tweets, Kangana wrote, “Heartwarming to see top trend from Pakistan #PakistanstandswithIndia #भारत_का_वीर_पुत्र_मोदी (brave son of India, Modi) provided the country with vaccine nice to see them appreciate his kindness and reciprocate with love, we too acknowledge their empathy in these testing times.”

Pakistan has come forward with messages of optimism and solidarity as India sets COVID-19 records on a global level.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday expressed solidarity with the people of India on behalf of Pakistan.

PM Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together.”

On Saturday, India has so far recorded a total of 1,66,10,481 deaths with new 2,624 fatalities during 24 hours.

People across the country are scrambling for life-saving oxygen supplies, while patients lay dying outside hospitals. There is a shortage of life-saving medicines and hospital beds too.