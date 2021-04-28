Kangana Ranaut speaks about her 15-year Bollywood journey

Adsense 300×250

Famed Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut has shared her thoughts as she completed 15 years in Bollywood today as her debut film, Gangster hit a milestone.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana thanked everyone for their love as she completed 15 years in Bollywood with Gangster turning 15.

She wrote,

“15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP.”

The Thalaivi star claimed that the Raees star received good schooling from a convent school while she did not speak English very well.

She also said:

Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone