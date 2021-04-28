Adsense 970×250

Kangana Ranaut speaks about her 15-year Bollywood journey

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 10:24 am
Adsense 300×600
Kangna Ranaut
Adsense 300×250

Famed Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut has shared her thoughts as she completed 15 years in Bollywood today as her debut film, Gangster hit a milestone.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana thanked everyone for their love as she completed 15 years in Bollywood with Gangster turning 15.

She wrote,

“15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP.”

The Thalaivi star claimed that the Raees star received good schooling from a convent school while she did not speak English very well.

She also said:

Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Jacqueline Fernandez shares, why Yoga is important for everyone
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez encourages her fans to perform breathwork exercises during Yoga

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has encouraged her fans to perform simple breathwork...
Ileana D'Cruz body-shaming
16 hours ago
Ileana D’Cruz talks about the psychological impact of body-shaming

In a recent interview, leading Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her...
Ayushmann Khurrana
17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana Contributes To The COVID-19 Relief Fund

As India battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actor Ayushmann...
Hina Khan
1 day ago
Indian Actress Hina Khan Contracted COVID-19

Indian TV and film actress Hina Khan also fell victim to the...
Hina Khan
1 day ago
Indian Actress Hina Khan Details How She Manages Her Prayers With Work

Indian Muslim Actress Hina Khan details how she manages her work with...
Fatima Sana
2 days ago
Dangal Star Fatima Sana Shares She Was Punched By A Man Once

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, a rising star in the Bollywood film industry,...

Recent News

2 mins ago
Punjab government orders all businesses to close by 6pm till May 17

The Punjab government ordered all businesses to close by 6 pm till...
ADB
27 mins ago
Pakistan’s economy will grow by 2 percent in 2021: ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its new report has projected 2...
Schools
56 mins ago
Punjab Government closes all public, private schools till Eid due to COVID-19

The Punjab government has on Wednesday decided to close all public and...
Jacqueline Fernandez shares, why Yoga is important for everyone
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez encourages her fans to perform breathwork exercises during Yoga

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has encouraged her fans to perform simple breathwork...