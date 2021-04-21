Adsense 970×250

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mum Babita on birthday

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 12:10 pm
Adsense 300×600
Kareena Kapoor
Adsense 300×250

On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote a beautiful note via web-based media. She even shared a cute photograph of her mother Babita presenting with her and Karisma Kapoor alongside a vintage image of their mom from her more youthful days.

Entertainer Kareena Kapoor Khan started her Tuesday on a positive note as she shared wonderful photographs with her mother Babita on the event of her birthday. Kareena showered birthday love on mum Babita alongside sister Karisma Kapoor as she wrote a dazzling note for her on her Instagram handle. Not simply this, Kareena even shared delightful return photographs where she could be seen presenting with Karisma and her mother and another that appeared to be straight out of the chronicles.

Kareena expressed, “Glad Birthday to our solidarity, our world…my mother. Lolo and I will of course inconvenience you everlastingly, that is the thing that moms are for.” In her note, Kareena pledged to keep upsetting her mother Babita with sister Karisma as she guaranteed that it is the reason moms are there. The Laal Singh Chaddha entertainer, who turned into a mother for the subsequent time back in February, made a special effort to communicate her adoration for her mother in an exceptional post as she turned a year more established.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

6 hours ago
Salman Khan’s Radhe to be released on Eid

Salman Khan is releasing a new film ‘Radhe’ on this Eid 13...
6 hours ago
Sushmita Sen looks gorgeous in embroidered saree

Sushmita Sen the gorgeous and stunning Bollywood actress defines what real beauty...
Kriti Sanon
7 hours ago
Kriti Sanon slays her new look, see photo

Kriti Sanon Bollywood's gorgeous super star spotted at the airport after coming...
7 hours ago
Arshi Khan got a kiss on her hand by a fan without a consent

Today at the airport Arshi Khan got a kiss on her hand...
7 hours ago
Aishwarya And Abhishek Celebrated their Virtual Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed some glimpse of her and Abhishek’s virtual wedding...
priyanka chopra
8 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra urges everyone to to stay home amid COVID-19 situation

Priyanka Chopra took to web-based media to share her musings over the...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....