Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mum Babita on birthday

On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote a beautiful note via web-based media. She even shared a cute photograph of her mother Babita presenting with her and Karisma Kapoor alongside a vintage image of their mom from her more youthful days.

Entertainer Kareena Kapoor Khan started her Tuesday on a positive note as she shared wonderful photographs with her mother Babita on the event of her birthday. Kareena showered birthday love on mum Babita alongside sister Karisma Kapoor as she wrote a dazzling note for her on her Instagram handle. Not simply this, Kareena even shared delightful return photographs where she could be seen presenting with Karisma and her mother and another that appeared to be straight out of the chronicles.

Kareena expressed, “Glad Birthday to our solidarity, our world…my mother. Lolo and I will of course inconvenience you everlastingly, that is the thing that moms are for.” In her note, Kareena pledged to keep upsetting her mother Babita with sister Karisma as she guaranteed that it is the reason moms are there. The Laal Singh Chaddha entertainer, who turned into a mother for the subsequent time back in February, made a special effort to communicate her adoration for her mother in an exceptional post as she turned a year more established.