Kareena Kapoor remembers her late Uncle Rishi Kapoor

Bilal BariEditor

30th Apr, 2021. 11:25 am
Kareena Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor passed away a year ago today, on the exact same date as today, leaving everyone in mourning. On the first anniversary of his passing, his fans, colleagues, and family members have been thinking about him. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also posted a special picture of her ‘Chintu uncle’ on her social media account as a tribute to him on the first anniversary of his death.

Fans are paying tribute to Rishi Kapoor on the one-year anniversary of his death. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also posted a throwback picture of her uncle as a way of remembering him.

Kareena posted a throwback picture of the late actor when he was much younger. Kareena posted the photo on her Instagram story with a heart emoticon, reminiscing about the legendary star.

