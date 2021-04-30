Kareena Kapoor remembers her late Uncle Rishi Kapoor

Adsense 300×250

Rishi Kapoor passed away a year ago today, on the exact same date as today, leaving everyone in mourning. On the first anniversary of his passing, his fans, colleagues, and family members have been thinking about him. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also posted a special picture of her ‘Chintu uncle’ on her social media account as a tribute to him on the first anniversary of his death.

