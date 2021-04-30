Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU

Adsense 300×250

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the media reports, its a grim day for the Kapoor dynasty as on one hand, the family is observing the death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor whereas on the other hand, father of actor Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor has been hospitalized after contracting coronavirus and is now being monitored.

The COVID-19 situation remains grim in India as the number of daily infections is slowly inching towards the unprecedented mark of 4 lakh while the daily deaths have already crossed the 3,500-mark.

Randhir, the eldest son of late actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, is known for films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Hamrahi, Jawani Diwani, Ponga Pandit, and Raampur Ka Lakshman. He was last seen on the big screen in Super Nani.