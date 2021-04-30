Adsense 970×250

Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU

Web Desk

30th Apr, 2021. 11:15 am
Adsense 300×600
Randhir Kapoor
Adsense 300×250

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the media reports, its a grim day for the Kapoor dynasty as on one hand, the family is observing the death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor whereas on the other hand, father of actor Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor has been hospitalized after contracting coronavirus and is now being monitored.

The COVID-19 situation remains grim in India as the number of daily infections is slowly inching towards the unprecedented mark of 4 lakh while the daily deaths have already crossed the 3,500-mark.

 Randhir, the eldest son of late actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, is known for films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Hamrahi, Jawani Diwani, Ponga Pandit, and Raampur Ka Lakshman. He was last seen on the big screen in Super Nani.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Rishi Kapoor
52 mins ago
‘’Life will never be the same’’ Says the wife of late Rishi Kapoor

On this day of 2019 Rishi Kapoor bid his farewell to the...
Riddhima Kapoor
1 hour ago
Rishi Kapoor’s daughter pens down emotional note for her late father

Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima...
Arjun Kapoor
16 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor Details His Past Struggle With Obesity

Bollywood's charming actor Arjun Kapoor, who usually remains under headlines after he...
Irrfan Khan last letter
18 hours ago
Late actor Irrfan Khan’s last letter about life circulates on social media

Babil Khan, the eldest son of the legendary Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan,...
Rakhi Sawant
20 hours ago
Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, asks her to serve the nation

Indian Actor Rakhi Sawant has urged Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut to serve...
Priyanka Chopra
20 hours ago
Photos of Priyanka Chopra spending time at home with husband go viral

The Bollywood Diva Queen Priyanka Chopra shared some of her pictures on...

Recent News

india
10 mins ago
India gets first emergency COVID-19 relief supplies from US

The first of three special US flights carrying medical supplies to boost...
Rishi Kapoor
52 mins ago
‘’Life will never be the same’’ Says the wife of late Rishi Kapoor

On this day of 2019 Rishi Kapoor bid his farewell to the...
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer
56 mins ago
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer

The summer season is here and if you are a foodie, then...
England’s Poppy Cleall became the best player in the league
58 mins ago
England’s Poppy Cleall wins Player of the Championship award

Poppy Cleall was named the 2021 Six Nations' Player of the Championship...