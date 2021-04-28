Katrina Kaif spreads awareness about wearing double mask

Amid the surge in the novel coronavirus cases in India, Bollywood Actress Katrina Kaif through her Instagram story raised awareness about using double masks.
The Bollywood Diva took to social media to share a post explaining the process of using a double mask.
It should be noted that India’s toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, the country’s deadliest day, as shortages of oxygen, medical supplies, and hospital staff compounded a record number of new infections.
The second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums and fuelling an increasingly urgent international response.