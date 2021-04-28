Adsense 970×250

Katrina Kaif spreads awareness about wearing double mask

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 03:34 pm
Katrina Kaif
Amid the surge in the novel coronavirus cases in India, Bollywood Actress Katrina Kaif through her Instagram story raised awareness about using double masks.

The Bollywood Diva took to social media to share a post explaining the process of using a double mask.

The post featured a diagram that explained how a double mask can help when a person is in doubt amid COVID 19. A double mask is being advised by experts and it consists of a scientific mask along with a cloth-based mask.

It should be noted that India’s toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, the country’s deadliest day, as shortages of oxygen, medical supplies, and hospital staff compounded a record number of new infections.

The second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums and fuelling an increasingly urgent international response.

