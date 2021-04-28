Katrina Kaif spreads awareness about wearing double mask

Adsense 300×250

Amid the surge in the novel coronavirus cases in India, Bollywood Actress Katrina Kaif through her Instagram story raised awareness about using double masks.

The Bollywood Diva took to social media to share a post explaining the process of using a double mask.

The post featured a diagram that explained how a double mask can help when a person is in doubt amid COVID 19. A double mask is being advised by experts and it consists of a scientific mask along with a cloth-based mask.