Koena Mitra Talks About Her Plastic Surgery

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 07:44 pm
Koena Mitra
Bollywood actress and model Koena Mitra has finally spoken out on rumors about her plastic surgery.

It is believed that Koena Mitra had undergone plastic surgery a few years ago after which when she came in front of the media, she faced severe trolling on social media and rumors spread that Koina Mitra’s surgery was wrong due to which she The look is bad.

After that, Koena Mitra also disappeared from Bollywood, but now she has clarified in an interview that there was nothing wrong with her surgery, but the reaction of her body caused her cheekbones to swell. There was also swelling on the legs.

The actress said that it was her first experience so she did not know how her body would react. It took a year and a half for the swelling of her face and legs to disappear.

