Late actor Irrfan Khan’s last letter about life circulates on social media

Babil Khan, the eldest son of the legendary Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29 last year, has recovered a memorable letter from his father and shared it on social media.

Irrfan Khan’s last letter about ‘The Reality of Being’ is circulating on social media.

Irrfan Khan’s son shared a photo of his father’s handwritten letter on his Instagram account on the account of his father’s first anniversary, which he wrote in 2018 while he was undergoing treatment in London.

While sharing the photo, Babil wrote in the caption, “Need I say much? My Baba, last stages of evolution.”

The image of the late actor’s last letter can be seen in this picture that the versatile actor wrote on January 25, 2018. In the letter, he shared the reality of the present time saying that it was the most amazing period of his life in London.

Irrfan Khan, who played many unforgettable roles in many Bollywood hits, passed away last April after a two-year battle with cancer. His family includes his wife and two sons, Ayaan and Babil Khan.

The legendary actor has acted in more than 100 Bollywood films in his film career including successful films like Piku, Maqbool, and Life in a Metro among others.

His Hollywood films include Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Slum Dog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.