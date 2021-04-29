Late Irrfan Khan’s pictures with his son proves that he was a great Father

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan left this world on 29 April, on his death anniversary here are some adorable picture which shows the bonding the father and son had

Irrfan Khan was a passionate and hardworking actor, he was well-known all around the world and occasionally, the industry pays Tribute to him

Recently, Hollywood’s biggest Night Oscars 2021 paid tribute to him, he worked in American British Films as well In his career spanning over three decades, Irrfan Khan had been acknowledged with National Film Award, Irrfan Khan was also often talked about for being a true family man as his life revolved around his wife, Sutapa Sikdar and his sons, Babil and Ayaan Khan