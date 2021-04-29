Adsense 970×250

Late Irrfan Khan’s pictures with his son proves that he was a great Father

Bilal BariEditor

29th Apr, 2021. 04:22 pm
Irrfan Khan
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan left this world on 29 April, on his death anniversary here are some adorable picture which shows the bonding the father and son had

Irrfan Khan was a passionate and hardworking actor, he was well-known all around the world and occasionally, the industry pays Tribute to him

Recently, Hollywood’s biggest Night Oscars 2021 paid tribute to him, he worked in American British Films as well In his career spanning over three decades, Irrfan Khan had been acknowledged with National Film Award, Irrfan Khan was also often talked about for being a true family man as his life revolved around his wife, Sutapa Sikdar and his sons, Babil and Ayaan Khan

Irrfan Khan's photos with his elder son Babil

Major throwbacks

Candid clicks

“2 man squad”

Same same but different

“Lion king vibes”

Fascinating things

On the sets together

