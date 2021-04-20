Adsense 970×250

Legendary Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 10:08 pm
Kishore Nandlaskar
Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar, known for his role in Singham in 2010, has died after battling with COVID-19 complications.

Kishore Nandlaskar, 81, passed away after a week-long fight with Coronavirus. The actor’s grandson Anish Nandlaskar confirmed the news.

He said, “He was admitted to a Covid care centre in Thane last Wednesday. He passed away today around 12.30 pm. Funeral will take place today evening.”

After the news of his sad demise broke out, celebrities and fans extend sincere condolences and paid tribute to the late actor.

Kishore Nandlaskar has delivered his notable performances in both Marathi and Hindi films. His popular films include VaastavSinghamKhakeeSimmba, and many more. He made his debut with the 1989 film Ina Mina Dika.

His last onscreen character was in the Marathi movie Miss U Miss, which released in 2020.

Nandlaskar has a wife and three sons.

Moreover, in Maharashtra, 5,007 new cases of coronavirus have been added, increasing the infection count to 4,21,388, an official said on Tuesday.

The virus also claimed the lives of 40 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,982.

