‘’Life will never be the same’’ Says the wife of late Rishi Kapoor

Web Desk

30th Apr, 2021. 11:31 am
Rishi Kapoor
On this day of 2019 Rishi Kapoor bid his farewell to the world.

Today is his first year of death anniversary and his fans are pouring good wishes and prayers for him

Rishi Kapoor was an Indian film actor, film director, and film producer who worked in Hindi films. He has received several accolades, he did great work on screen, and will be always remembered for his hard work and passion

On his first year of death anniversary, Neetu shared a picture.

The actor’s wife posted a black and white picture on her Instagram and recalling the memories, Neetu wrote;

“All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on …. #rishikapoor.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

