Malaika Arora keeping a distance while maintaining her routine

Web Desk

24th Apr, 2021. 01:50 pm
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora was photographed outside her building on Saturday morning while walking with her pet dog Casper. Despite the COVID 19 surge, the star has maintained her morning routine while avoiding paparazzi.

 

Malaika Arora has been following her morning routine of taking her pet dog Casper for a walk with precautions for the past few days. Though paparazzi attempt to photograph the star, Malaika has been seen urging them to keep their distance in the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak.

