The cute and adorable couple Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet has completed their 6 months in the wedding relation, the chemistry and bonding they had together till here are beyond words.

On their half-yearly anniversary, the couple shared their unseen pictures. The couple has millions of followers from all around the world. Fans fill Neha’s Instagram post with anniversary wishes.

Neha & Rohan got married 6 months back and haven’t stopped showing affection towards each other since then. Conventional and Social media were filled with their wedding coverage. People admire the couple for many reasons including the love Rohan always being showering over Neha.

Taking to Instagram Neha Kakkar posted a picture of her with Rohan by saying ‘’ Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more”

After Neha post on Instagram Rohan left no chance to impress Neha with his love. Rohan immediately changes his cover photo with the same pic.