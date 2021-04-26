Oscars 2021: The Academy Pays Tribute to Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan

Adsense 300×250

The Academy Awards’ In Memoriam section has paid Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Rishi Kapoor during Monday’s ceremony.

Among the notable deceased personalities that got a nod were Ian Holm, Sean Connery Max von Sydow, Christopher Plummer, Chadwick Boseman, Bhanu Athaiya and Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan was an international actor who died after a long battle with cancer on April 29.

Irrfan has worked in Hollywood films such as Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Inferno and others.

He was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium, which released just a couple of months before his death.

Actor Frieda Pinto, who starred with Irrfan in Slumdog Millionaire, wrote in honor for the Academy.

“There was simply no one like Irrfan Khan. His grace and dignity along with his monumental talent as an artist, actor – a portrayer of humanity in all it’s shapes and forms – made me not only have deep admiration for him but I instinctively wanted to emulate that grace in my career as well,” she wrote.

Bhanu Athaiya was the first Oscar winner from India, taking home the trophy for Best Costume Design for the 1982 film Gandhi.