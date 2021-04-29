Adsense 970×250

Photos of Priyanka Chopra spending time at home with husband go viral

Web Desk

29th Apr, 2021. 04:25 pm
Adsense 300×600
Priyanka Chopra
Adsense 300×250

The Bollywood Diva Queen Priyanka Chopra shared some of her pictures on social media about spending her time with her husband Nick Jonas.

The winner of the Miss World 2000, Chopra is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular entertainers.

Along with doing phenomenal on-screen work and despite having a busy schedule, it has often been seen that Priyanka loves to spend her time at home with her adorable family.

Chopra started dating American singer and actor, Nick Jonas, in May 2018.

Jonas proposed to her on 19 July 2018, a day after her birthday in Crete, Greece.

Chopra and Jonas got engaged in August 2018 in a Punjabi Roka ceremony in Mumbai.

In December 2018, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Following the marriage, Chopra legally changed her full name to “Priyanka Chopra Jonas”.

Here are some cute and adorable pictures of Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas.

“These two”

Mirror selfies

Pampering

Special gifts

“Sunshine is better with cuddles”

Candid clicks

Karwa Chauth celebration

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Rakhi Sawant
41 seconds ago
Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, asks her to serve the nation

Indian Actor Rakhi Sawant has urged Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut to serve...
Rishi Kapoor
2 hours ago
Did you know the late star once called Juhi Chawla ‘an insecure actor’?

Bollywood Actor Juhi Chawla has recalled memories of working with Rishi Kapoor...
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
5 hours ago
Bollywood power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna share adorable photos

Akshay Kumar is a very popular name in the Bollywood who successfully...
Mira Kapoor
5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter pens a letter to grandma

Daughter of Bollywood Superstar Shahid Kapoor, Misha Rajput has written a heartfelt...
Irrfan Khan
6 hours ago
Irrfan Khan’s Wife Recalls Final Moments With Late Actor

Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020,...
Jimmy Shergill arrested
23 hours ago
Munna Bhai MBBS Actor Has Been Arrested

Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill has been arrested by the police for not...

Recent News

Rakhi Sawant
41 seconds ago
Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, asks her to serve the nation

Indian Actor Rakhi Sawant has urged Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut to serve...
hoorain amjad sabri
16 mins ago
Hoorain pens an emotional message for late father Amjad Sabri

Hoorain Amjad Sabri, daughter of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, who has ruled...
COVID-19 India
40 mins ago
Pregnant Indian Doctor Succumbs to Complications due to COVID-19

COVID-19 India: Keralite, 25, tested negative but lost the baby days before...
Saad Hussain Rizvi
52 mins ago
Outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan seeks removal of ban

The proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has approached Ministry of Interior to lift...