Photos of Priyanka Chopra spending time at home with husband go viral

The Bollywood Diva Queen Priyanka Chopra shared some of her pictures on social media about spending her time with her husband Nick Jonas.

The winner of the Miss World 2000, Chopra is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular entertainers.

Along with doing phenomenal on-screen work and despite having a busy schedule, it has often been seen that Priyanka loves to spend her time at home with her adorable family.

Chopra started dating American singer and actor, Nick Jonas, in May 2018.

Jonas proposed to her on 19 July 2018, a day after her birthday in Crete, Greece.

Chopra and Jonas got engaged in August 2018 in a Punjabi Roka ceremony in Mumbai.

In December 2018, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Following the marriage, Chopra legally changed her full name to “Priyanka Chopra Jonas”.

Here are some cute and adorable pictures of Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas.