Priyanka Chopra opens up about how her name is mispronounced

Web DeskWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 11:43 am
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas uncovered how she needed to show individuals in Hollywood to articulate her name when she initially worked in the US.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as of late joined entertainer Kabir Bedi in a virtual talk as she dispatched his new diary, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor. While Kabir himself has been an Indian entertainer who likewise featured in Hollywood movies, the team had a fairly intriguing trade on their encounters with regards to Hollywood. Talking about the sort of predisposition Priyanka experienced while beginning work in America, the Citadel star said it was predominantly about individuals misspeaking her name.

During her communication with Bedi, she was alluded to as “Shapra” when she initially started working in Hollywood. The entertainer said that she needed to show individuals how to articulate her name the correct way and said, “Everyone would resemble Priyanka ‘Shapra-Shapra’. I said it isn’t Shapra. On the off chance that you can say Oprah, you can say Chopra. It isn’t so troublesome.

Priyanka further additionally shed light on the projecting interaction in Hollywood and how she decided to take up ethnically equivocal parts toward the start of her vocation and with the new film, The White Tiger, got an opportunity to play an Indian character. Chopra Jonas will indeed be attempting an Indian job in her forthcoming undertaking with Mindy Kaling.

Kabir Bedi, then again, talked about with Priyanka how he molded his Hollywood vocation particularly when Hollywood needed more Asian jobs. The veteran entertainer reviewing his experience of working in the US and taking up jobs as a “unfamiliar looking” individual said, “In the James Bond film, I was really given a role as an Indian, yet in Ashanti with Micheal Kane, I played tribesmen. In Bold and the Beautiful, I played a Moroccan ruler, so it is playing the unfamiliar label that got me the jobs.

