Priyanka Chopra posted a picture where she was sending a virtual hug

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture where she was hugging and relaxing with her Gino and sending virtual hugs and positive vibes to people.

Priyanka Chopra loves animals and she is proud to have a pet and love pet, she always appears to be an animal lover via her social media and posts her pet’s picture and hers.

Having busy schedules and working life despite being so busy Priyanka always takes time for her family and her pets, and relax with them, she shares her relaxing pictures via Instagram and Twitter.

Priyanka posted a cute picture of Gino where she was sending virtual hugs to people.