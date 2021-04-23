Adsense 970×250

Priyanka Chopra posted a picture where she was sending a virtual hug

Web DeskWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 12:02 pm
Adsense 300×600
Priyanka Chopra posted a picture where she was sending a virtual hug
Adsense 300×250

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture where she was hugging and relaxing with her Gino and sending virtual hugs and positive vibes to people.

Priyanka Chopra loves animals and she is proud to have a pet and love pet, she always appears to be an animal lover via her social media and posts her pet’s picture and hers.

Having busy schedules and working life despite being so busy Priyanka always takes time for her family and her pets, and relax with them, she shares her relaxing pictures via Instagram and Twitter.

Priyanka posted a cute picture of Gino where she was sending virtual hugs to people.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Sawara Khan posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena by revealing why kareena is a legend,
13 mins ago
Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...
Amit Mistry
18 mins ago
Bollywood actor Amit Mistry Dies At 47

Indian film and TV actor Amit Mistry dies of a heart attack...
Mohit Raina
31 mins ago
Indian Actor Mohit Raina Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Famous Indian TV actor Mohit Raina has also become the prey of...
Sushan Rajpoot’s fans trend Boycott ‘Radhe’
8 hours ago
Sushant’s fans start online campaign demanding Boycott of ‘Radhe’

Salman Khan released the trailer for Radhe: Your Most-Wanted Bhai, which stars...
Sushmita Sen asked by a fan why she is only sending Cylinders to Delhi only,
9 hours ago
Sushmita Sen asked by a fan why she is sending Cylinders to Delhi only

The situation of Covid 19 in India is spreading like a fire...
Shrava Rathod passed away,
10 hours ago
Bollywood composer Shravan Rathod dies of Covid-19 complications

Veteran Indian Music composer died of Covid-related complications Thursday night at Mumbai’s SL...

Recent News

Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
3 mins ago
Pandemic Reaches World’s Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only...
Sawara Khan posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena by revealing why kareena is a legend,
13 mins ago
Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...
Amit Mistry
18 mins ago
Bollywood actor Amit Mistry Dies At 47

Indian film and TV actor Amit Mistry dies of a heart attack...
Mohit Raina
31 mins ago
Indian Actor Mohit Raina Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Famous Indian TV actor Mohit Raina has also become the prey of...