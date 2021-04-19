Adsense 970×250

Priyanka Chopra supports Ramin Bahrani after he faces racist comments in US

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 10:02 am
Priyanka Chopra Ramin Bahrani
American film director Ramin Bahrani faced racially charged words in the streets of Atlanta. Actress Priyanka Chopra and filmmaker Ava Dubernay have come to support him.

The White Tiger director has talked about how he had to face a verbal racial attack in Atlanta during a QnA session. Ramin said that he was speaking to the camera with producer Ava Duvernay when a man in the streets passed racist comments.

The Oscar nominee said that the man told him to ‘go back to his country.

He told an international news source, “I was in Atlanta on location in a residential neighborhood directing a TV pilot for Apple. We had worked late that day, so I had to do my Zoom interview with Ava on my phone while we were still in the street. During the interview, I noticed a car parked behind me. When the driver saw me and my colleague (who is South Asian) he said, ‘You all think you run the world. You all don’t run s—.’ His friend told him to calm down and leave it alone. As the driver pulled away, he shouted, ‘Go back to your own country!'”

Actress Priyanka Chopra said about Ramin’s comments, Asking me about my thoughts on what happened to Ramin is a sign of where we stand today, and the work we have to continue to do. So my question in response is – who belongs here, and who doesn’t? Isn’t America a melting pot of all people from all backgrounds? This country was built on the back of immigrants in search of the American dream, a life of freedom, opportunity, and a safe place not only for themselves but for their families.”

On the other hand, Ava said that she told Ramin right during the QnA session to address what had happened, rather than brushing it under the carpet.

