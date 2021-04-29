Adsense 970×250

Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, asks her to serve the nation

Web Desk

29th Apr, 2021. 04:36 pm
Rakhi Sawant
Indian Actor Rakhi Sawant has urged Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut to serve the nation by distributing oxygen to people.

As per the media reports, in a recent interview; Rakhi Sawant urged Kangana Ranaut to come forwar and donate more oxygen to the people suffering from Covid-19 in the nation.

During the interview, Rakhi was asked about her opinion on Kangana’s reaction over the current COVID-19 crisis in India and her concerns on unavailability of oxygen in many places.

To which, Rakhi replied:  It is unavailable? Kangana, please serve the nation. You have so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it among people..

Coronavirus Situation in India 

It should be noted that India set another global record in new virus cases on Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags.

With 379,257 new infections, India has now reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States. The health ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,832. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but it’s unclear by how much.

India has set a daily global record for seven of the past eight days, with a seven-day moving average of nearly 350,000 infections. Daily deaths have nearly tripled in the past three weeks, reflecting the intensity of the latest surge. And the country’s already teetering health system is under immense strain, prompting multiple allies to send help.

