Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is India’ famed Fashion Designer on Friday penned down a sentimental note with a priceless throwback picture from her family album.
Riddhima shared two throwback photographs from the family album on Instagram.
While the first picture is the recent picture of the father-daughter duo, the second snap showcases a younger Rishi Kapoor with toddler Riddhima resting on his shoulders.
