Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is India’ famed Fashion Designer on Friday penned down a sentimental note with a priceless throwback picture from her family album.

Riddhima shared two throwback photographs from the family album on Instagram.

While the first picture is the recent picture of the father-daughter duo, the second snap showcases a younger Rishi Kapoor with toddler Riddhima resting on his shoulders.

Riddhima wrote in the caption, “If only i could hear you call me mushk once more …“Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.”