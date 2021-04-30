Adsense 970×250

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter pens down emotional note for her late father

30th Apr, 2021. 11:03 am
Riddhima Kapoor
Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is India’ famed Fashion Designer on Friday penned down a sentimental note with a priceless throwback picture from her family album.

Riddhima shared two throwback photographs from the family album on Instagram.

While the first picture is the recent picture of the father-daughter duo, the second snap showcases a younger Rishi Kapoor with toddler Riddhima resting on his shoulders.

 

 

