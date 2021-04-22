Adsense 970×250

Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Salman Khan decided to distribute food to the worker during the second wave of Covid 19,

22nd Apr, 2021. 11:45 am

22nd Apr, 2021. 11:45 am
Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19 frontline workers in Mumbai as part of his food donation drive.

The Super star has revived his food trucks to deliver food to frontline health workers amid the deadly wave of the novel Coronavirus.

Last year, in the early months of the lockdown, the actor’s food trucks distributed food packets to the underprivileged on Mumbai roads.

This time around, the Being Haangryy trucks started distributing meals among the frontline warriors working in the areas of Juhu and Worli in Mumbai.

Salman Khan is well-known for his charitable efforts in the environment and for the country’s underprivileged citizens.

