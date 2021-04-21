Salman Khan’s Radhe to be released on Eid

Adsense 300×250

Salman Khan is releasing a new film ‘Radhe’ on this Eid 13 May which is going to be a good movie as we all know Salman Khan is a great actor and he never failed to entertain us with his movies.

Salman Khan is going to release his new upcoming movie which he promised to release o this Eid 13 May, his movie is going to be on the big screen for 3 days of Eid and more.

Khan and his team wasn’t sure about which day they should release the movie then they came to the decision and decided to release it on this Eid.

When it comes to acting the first name that came up to our minds is Khan, he is the king of Bollywood, his old films and songs are still our favorite because we love Bhai.