Sameera Reddy and her family test positive for Coronavirus

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 12:45 pm
Sameera Reddy
Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, her husband and two children have been infected with coronavirus as they recently tested positive for it.

The actress said in her post on Instagram that her first 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter had symptoms of corona and the two were soon tested positive for the virus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

She said that they were undergoing treatment in quarantine while bearing in mind the intake of vitamins and other supplements.

She also appealed to the fans to take care of children during the second wave as it is severely affecting young adults.

It should be noted that the severity of the second wave of coronavirus is still high in India. Millions of people are being diagnosed with the disease on a daily basis.

