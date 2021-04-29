Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter pens a letter to grandma

Adsense 300×250

Daughter of Bollywood Superstar Shahid Kapoor, Misha Rajput has written a heartfelt note addressing her grandmother Neelima Azeem.

Mira posted a photo of a heartfelt note on Instagram.

The little one wrote, “Dear Dadi, Missing you. Call when you are free. Love, Misha.”

Mira has always been vocal about her affection for her mother-in-law on social media. A few months ago, on Neelima’s birthday, she had shared a post on behalf of the entire family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Meanwhile, Mira has also actively been doing her bit to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic on her social media account.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote about the power of empathy in such testing times. Sharing a simple yet beautiful photo of herself, she wrote, “One light, One Sun. One sun lighting everyone. Staying connected with you all, and seeing the incredible power of empathy and shared humanity, one can’t help but see a ray of hope. Let’s be consistent, motivated and determined to continue and do this together. My stories are our stories.”