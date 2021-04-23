Adsense 970×250

Sushant’s fans start online campaign demanding Boycott of ‘Radhe’

Sushan Rajpoot’s fans trend Boycott ‘Radhe’

Web DeskWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 12:19 pm
Adsense 300×600
Sushan Rajpoot’s fans trend Boycott ‘Radhe’
Adsense 300×250

Salman Khan released the trailer for Radhe: Your Most-Wanted Bhai, which stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani, on Thursday. Sushant Singh Rajput’s followers, on the other hand, threatened to ‘boycott’ the action film soon after.

It’s only been a day since the trailer for Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released, and it’s already at the top of YouTube’s trending list. In the midst of all of this, Salman’s upcoming film, Radhe, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with many fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput calling for a boycott of the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai, and his fans have been demanding justice for him ever since. In the midst of this, Sushant’s fans have called on several Bollywood stars to ‘boycott’ him on many occasions since last year. As the film’s release date approaches, many of the late actor’s fans have taken to social media to encourage others to hate the trailer and boycott the film.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Sawara Khan posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena by revealing why kareena is a legend,
13 mins ago
Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...
Amit Mistry
18 mins ago
Bollywood actor Amit Mistry Dies At 47

Indian film and TV actor Amit Mistry dies of a heart attack...
Mohit Raina
31 mins ago
Indian Actor Mohit Raina Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Famous Indian TV actor Mohit Raina has also become the prey of...
Sushmita Sen asked by a fan why she is only sending Cylinders to Delhi only,
9 hours ago
Sushmita Sen asked by a fan why she is sending Cylinders to Delhi only

The situation of Covid 19 in India is spreading like a fire...
Priyanka Chopra posted a picture where she was sending a virtual hug
9 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra posted a picture where she was sending a virtual hug

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture where she was hugging and relaxing with...
Shrava Rathod passed away,
10 hours ago
Bollywood composer Shravan Rathod dies of Covid-19 complications

Veteran Indian Music composer died of Covid-related complications Thursday night at Mumbai’s SL...

Recent News

Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
3 mins ago
Pandemic Reaches World’s Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only...
Sawara Khan posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena by revealing why kareena is a legend,
13 mins ago
Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...
Amit Mistry
18 mins ago
Bollywood actor Amit Mistry Dies At 47

Indian film and TV actor Amit Mistry dies of a heart attack...
Mohit Raina
31 mins ago
Indian Actor Mohit Raina Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Famous Indian TV actor Mohit Raina has also become the prey of...