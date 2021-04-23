Sushant’s fans start online campaign demanding Boycott of ‘Radhe’

Adsense 300×250

Salman Khan released the trailer for Radhe: Your Most-Wanted Bhai, which stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani, on Thursday. Sushant Singh Rajput’s followers, on the other hand, threatened to ‘boycott’ the action film soon after.

It’s only been a day since the trailer for Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released, and it’s already at the top of YouTube’s trending list. In the midst of all of this, Salman’s upcoming film, Radhe, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with many fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput calling for a boycott of the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai, and his fans have been demanding justice for him ever since. In the midst of this, Sushant’s fans have called on several Bollywood stars to ‘boycott’ him on many occasions since last year. As the film’s release date approaches, many of the late actor’s fans have taken to social media to encourage others to hate the trailer and boycott the film.