Sushmita Sen asked by a fan why she is sending Cylinders to Delhi only

23rd Apr, 2021. 12:05 pm
The situation of Covid 19 in India is spreading like a fire in the jungle, Sushmita sen decided to take an action and try to manage oxygen cylinders from to those people who are in need.

The stunning actress Sen decided to help the people who are suffering from the Covid 19 and losing their lives, She arranged the cylinder from Mumbai transporting them to New Delhi.

Sushmita Sen was asked by someone that why is she sending the cylinders to Delhi and not somewhere in Mumbai. A user wrote on Sushmita’s post asking her ‘’If Oxygen crisis is everywhere then why are you sending to only Delhi.

Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
3 mins ago
Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only...
