Sushmita Sen Shared her workout session

25th Apr, 2021. 09:11 pm
Sushmita Sen
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen prefers to stay healthy and fit, the Bollywood Queen Sushmita who is helping the government to send Oxygen Cylinders to New Delhi is trying to stay fit and healthy during difficult times.

Everyone in India is facing a very tough time and the celebrities conveying their messages and best wishes to people via their social media accounts to stay at home safely.

Sushmita Sen posted a video where she was doing an intense workout to keep herself healthy and fit.

The Biwi No 1 actress wrote,

“#sharing a feeling, I call alive👊😊💋 It doesn’t take strength…it takes WILL!!! Back to my practice…HOW I’ve missed this feeling!!!😍💃🏻 I love you guys!!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

